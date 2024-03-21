Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,464 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.5% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $30,365,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,578,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 299.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.1 %

Stryker stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $353.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,415. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.31. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

