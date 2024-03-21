Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.85 and last traded at $28.94. 1,337,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 4,911,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after acquiring an additional 210,603 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $3,793,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,104,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,678,000 after buying an additional 125,450 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.