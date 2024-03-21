GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading 6% Higher

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.69 and last traded at $30.61. 1,261,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,137,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 5.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 2.40.

In other GigaCloud Technology news, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $79,879.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,991.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $35,207.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,148,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,178,792.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $79,879.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,991.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,036,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

