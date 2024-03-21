Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading 3.6% Higher

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.21 and last traded at $67.91. 5,355,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 14,525,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,099,875.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,290 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

