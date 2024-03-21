CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Up 3%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.91 and last traded at $75.13. 478,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,021,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRSP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average is $60.96.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

