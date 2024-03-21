SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 1.1%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.44. Approximately 21,896,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 58,087,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.78.

The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

