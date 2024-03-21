Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 136,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,677,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Globalstar

Globalstar Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.06 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Globalstar

In other news, Director James F. Lynch purchased 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $963,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,340,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,017,451.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,980,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,400. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Globalstar by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,594,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Globalstar by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,375,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globalstar by 141.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.