Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $10.50 to $9.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RC. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Ready Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an underperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ready Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 794,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,686. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers bought 5,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,967.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ready Capital news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers purchased 5,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,967.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,806.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 141,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 128.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 86.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at about $966,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

