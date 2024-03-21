Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Given New $8.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $10.50 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Up 0.8 %

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 349,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $425.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.41. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $11.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.79%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $61,079.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,270.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $61,079.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,270.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $194,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,312.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 190.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

