Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $401.32 and last traded at $404.44. 15,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 202,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $414.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MUSA. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.60.

Murphy USA Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $390.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.39.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.59%.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total value of $503,830.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,797,249.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,722.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total value of $503,830.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,797,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,582. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 35,556.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,241,000 after buying an additional 269,159 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth about $81,560,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,142,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,194,000 after buying an additional 164,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 289,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,055,000 after buying an additional 159,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

