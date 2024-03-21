UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Down 2.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $8.01 to $6.22. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. UP Fintech traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 226,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 943,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UP Fintech

UP Fintech Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth $2,896,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth $1,886,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth $1,446,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth $1,037,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth $1,071,000. 3.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.23.

UP Fintech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.