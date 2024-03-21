Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 0%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $178.18 and last traded at $175.67. 29,876,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 103,456,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.66.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $550.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in Tesla by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

