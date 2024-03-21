Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Down 2.6%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.95 and last traded at $27.96. Approximately 100,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,298,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 73.67%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

