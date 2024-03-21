The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,884 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $60.19. 3,758,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,546. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.33. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The firm has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.7519 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

