Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Cut by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.47.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $212.43. 1,823,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,450. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.26 and a 200 day moving average of $176.93. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $213.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

