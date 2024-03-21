LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 147,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 504,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,666 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.02. 428,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,969. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.