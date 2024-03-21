bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Trading 0.7% Higher

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 1,887,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,950,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.27.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $159.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

