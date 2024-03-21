Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading 1.7% Higher

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 18,445,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 88,047,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKLA shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Nikola Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $868.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 122.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nikola

In other news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $51,110.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

