Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Trading Up 28.2%

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) were up 28.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 18,991,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 6,830,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOEV. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get Canoo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOEV

Canoo Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canoo

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 745.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103,630 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 1,133.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 25,495 shares in the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canoo

(Get Free Report)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.