Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Up 3.5%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.97 and last traded at $48.54. 338,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,625,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Symbotic

Symbotic Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.78 and a beta of 1.90.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $368.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $191,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,328,104 shares of company stock valued at $285,346,932. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 325.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth approximately $1,523,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.