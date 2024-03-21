PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading 2.5% Higher

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.92 and last traded at $66.68. Approximately 5,227,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 18,805,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.05.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $8,639,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

