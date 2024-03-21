Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Up 2.8%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.35 and last traded at $73.00. 1,592,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 6,481,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.04.

Several research firms have weighed in on VKTX. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $46.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,243,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,243,923.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,157,000 after acquiring an additional 97,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 525,296 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

