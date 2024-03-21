AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading 0.2% Higher

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.24. 6,575,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 38,937,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Get AT&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $122.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.