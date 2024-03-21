Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 2.7% Higher

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $114.62 and last traded at $114.02. Approximately 4,570,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 6,755,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average is $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $74,809,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,787,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,577,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $74,809,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,577,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 560,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $60,457,613.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 435,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,049,899.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,594,462 shares of company stock valued at $632,367,084. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

