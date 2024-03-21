ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Stock Price Down 2.9%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 16,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 77,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

ADS-TEC Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSE. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter valued at $20,719,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.