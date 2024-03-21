Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Trading Down 3.5%

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.75 and last traded at $69.22. Approximately 74,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 701,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PZZA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PZZA

Papa John’s International Trading Down 4.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Insider Transactions at Papa John’s International

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,786,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,713 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,465,000 after acquiring an additional 900,649 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,219,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,204,000.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.