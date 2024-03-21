HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Down 4.6%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.58. 453,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,510,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

HUYA Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

