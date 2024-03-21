Creditcoin (CTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $297.80 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $297.80 million and $161.56 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003425 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 320,798,691 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

