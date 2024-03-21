Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Trading Up 5.5%

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.62. 17,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 610,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.
Jin Medical International Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40.
Jin Medical International Company Profile
Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.
