Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.54. 19,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,513,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a current ratio of 12.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12. Equities analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,737,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 141,654 shares in the last quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,024,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 77,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 21,267 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Replimune Group by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,238,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

