Insider Selling: Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

TNL stock remained flat at $47.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,187. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $47.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.88.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.56 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

TNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travel + Leisure

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 334.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.