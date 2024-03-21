Insider Selling: Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy Bergwall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $126,100.00.

Greif stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.80. 182,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,169. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.19. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 6.53%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Greif’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

GEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 162,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Greif by 326.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

