Fruits Achieves Market Cap of $79,396.31 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Fruits has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Fruits coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Fruits has a total market cap of $79,396.31 and approximately $84,641.68 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

