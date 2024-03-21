H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Director Lawrence C. Karlson Sells 8,225 Shares

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence C. Karlson sold 8,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $501,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,548.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock traded up $2.63 on Thursday, hitting $63.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $63.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.94.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.25. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,804,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,026,000 after acquiring an additional 51,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 33,122 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HEES

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.