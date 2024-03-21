HI Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.40 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. HI has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $248,931.67 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006272 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00025923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00015401 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001590 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,865.63 or 0.99997052 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010838 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.37 or 0.00159358 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00051328 USD and is up 2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $266,062.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.