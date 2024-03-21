MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47.07 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $542.76 million and approximately $47.07 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $103.37 or 0.00159358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006272 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00025923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00015401 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001590 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,865.63 or 0.99997052 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 101.01539581 USD and is up 15.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $84,942,089.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

