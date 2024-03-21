Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wedbush from $103.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

MU has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.68.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Up 14.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $14.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.50. The stock had a trading volume of 37,506,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,319,128. The company has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.96. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $669,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,982,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $669,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,982,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,228 shares of company stock worth $18,283,231. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.