Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 524.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,781,000 after buying an additional 1,846,484 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 133.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,322,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,769,000 after buying an additional 1,325,776 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,814,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 192.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,562,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,564,000 after buying an additional 1,029,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,261,000.

OMFL traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,947 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.2461 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

