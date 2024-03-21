Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 72,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 121,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $86.39. 2,950,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,786,994. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

