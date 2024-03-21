Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.63. 320,644 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.06 and its 200-day moving average is $82.55.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

