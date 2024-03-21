Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.9% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.66. 1,405,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,086. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $58.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.37.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

