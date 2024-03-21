Fortress Wealth Group LLC Acquires 867 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,605 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GSK by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE GSK traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $42.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.82%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

