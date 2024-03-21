Fortress Wealth Group LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in RTX by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in RTX by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.43. 4,876,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,176,405. The company has a market cap of $125.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.12.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

