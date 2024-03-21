7,010 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,718,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Truist Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Truist Financial by 65.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 31.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,719,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.01. 9,123,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,028,700. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.