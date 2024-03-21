CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in CSX by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,993,185,000 after buying an additional 1,380,031 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in CSX by 181.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $897,624,000 after buying an additional 2,748,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.80. 6,591,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,694,886. The company has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

