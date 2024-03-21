Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,753. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.66. The company has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

