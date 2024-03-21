Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $496,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $260.42. 3,320,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,357. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.14 and its 200-day moving average is $230.74. The company has a market cap of $367.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

