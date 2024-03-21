Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,441,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.84 on Thursday, hitting $482.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,984,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,841. The company’s 50-day moving average is $457.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.03. The stock has a market cap of $386.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $357.72 and a one year high of $483.24.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

