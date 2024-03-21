Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading Down 0.7% Following Insider Selling

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $147.07 and last traded at $147.44. 5,910,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 23,513,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.48.

Specifically, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.