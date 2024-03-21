Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 95 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $526.36. 1,572,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,788,798. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $391.09 and a fifty-two week high of $526.56. The company has a market capitalization of $407.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $499.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

